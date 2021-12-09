10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $1000.00 $25.7K 13.5K 32.2K GM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $52.50 $25.2K 40.4K 5.1K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $51.5K 31.9K 3.6K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $26.1K 124.3K 3.0K CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $57.50 $56.6K 41 814 PTON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $75.5K 82 450 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $140.00 $47.3K 241 406 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $420.00 $111.2K 715 375 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $210.00 $27.1K 4.1K 370 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $115.2K 6.5K 296

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $557.0 per contract. There were 13533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 3600 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $7.0 per contract. There were 40454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 31945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $348.0 per contract. There were 124327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 118 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.6K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $1510.0 per contract. There were 82 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $524.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.2K, with a price of $1952.0 per contract. There were 715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 368 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 4146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 259 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.2K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 6545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.