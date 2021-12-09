10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $175.00 $29.7K 13.5K 97.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $315.00 $83.1K 4.0K 14.8K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $141.00 $44.1K 1.5K 6.7K QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $185.00 $42.0K 1.2K 2.8K DOCU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $165.00 $39.3K 168 370 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $580.00 $39.2K 190 302 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $38.8K 917 258 TXN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $205.00 $37.4K 1.0K 245 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $71.3K 10.3K 213 BILL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $300.00 $400.0K 644 203

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 13586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.1K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 4051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 233 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $189.0 per contract. There were 1572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 1211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCU (NASDAQ:DOCU), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADSK (NASDAQ:ADSK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 245 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 213 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.3K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 10314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 213 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL (NYSE:BILL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 71 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $400.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 644 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

