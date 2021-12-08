Chevron Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37.04% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62.96% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $529,334.00 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $910,787.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $130.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 4458.09 with a total volume of 8,584.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $118.00 $116.9K 1.1K 1.0K CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $115.00 $111.7K 781 196 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $120.00 $107.8K 1.4K 150 CVX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $130.00 $93.6K 2.2K 550 CVX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $130.00 $93.5K 2.2K 244

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,622,990.00, the price of CVX is up 0.04% at $117.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $145.0

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $125.0

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $155.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

