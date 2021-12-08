Looking At United Airlines Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Airlines Holdings.

Looking at options history for United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $457,845.00 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,955,117.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $55.0 for United Airlines Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for United Airlines Holdings options trades today is 6097.26 with a total volume of 35,749.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for United Airlines Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

United Airlines Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $38.00 $227.0K 1.1K 400 UAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $43.00 $170.1K 6.8K 613 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $160.0K 16.6K 1.1K UAL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $45.00 $145.0K 7.9K 5.6K UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $93.7K 7.5K 250

Where Is United Airlines Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,299,357.00, the price of UAL is up 4.64% at $45.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.