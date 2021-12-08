Intel Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $460,955.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,905,916.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 15301.13 with a total volume of 14,574.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $1.2M 15.5K 5.0K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $52.00 $175.3K 3.2K 1.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $125.2K 11.5K 299 INTC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $99.3K 674 198 INTC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $55.00 $88.1K 24.4K 163

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,431,813.00, the price of INTC is down -1.99% at $51.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.