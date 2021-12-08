Merck & Co Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Merck & Co.

Looking at options history for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $393,325.00 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $279,933.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $125.0 for Merck & Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Merck & Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Merck & Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $327.0K 251 305 MRK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $61.4K 406 61 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $48.9K 4.2K 101 MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $42.9K 1.9K 740 MRK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $80.00 $39.6K 540 47

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,430,512.00, the price of MRK is up 0.07% at $72.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

