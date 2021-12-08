This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57.14% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $211,047.00 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $574,275.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $350.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $150.0K 966 15 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $340.00 $87.5K 2.3K 690 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $165.00 $87.0K 26 5 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $82.4K 557 24 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $290.00 $65.2K 439 55

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,859,678.00, the price of MA is up 1.21% at $343.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $430.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.