10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $2.50 $50.0K 4.8K 2.5K NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $180.00 $105.0K 616 630 ASRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $1.00 $43.8K 431 584 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $73.00 $33.4K 51 303 INSP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $195.00 $60.5K 3 220 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $260.00 $129.1K 43 92 NTLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $223.1K 165 51 ICPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $27.2K 216 40 MDGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $28.7K 366 30 SRPT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $70.00 $30.6K 66 14

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding SEEL (NASDAQ:SEEL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 408 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 616 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASRT (NASDAQ:ASRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 100 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 584 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 584 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $73.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INSP (NYSE:INSP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $5500.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 77 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.1K, with a price of $1660.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NTLA (NASDAQ:NTLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 408 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $223.1K, with a price of $4850.0 per contract. There were 165 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ICPT (NASDAQ:ICPT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 216 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDGL (NASDAQ:MDGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $1139.0 per contract. There were 366 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $2192.0 per contract. There were 66 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

