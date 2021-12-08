10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $1050.00 $52.7K 9.8K 21.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $20.00 $76.6K 30.2K 3.6K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $124.00 $31.6K 1.1K 1.9K THO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $35.6K 1.2K 1.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $200.00 $28.3K 13.8K 860 FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $36.6K 3.4K 764 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $25.00 $39.4K 3.8K 699 QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $50.2K 3.8K 479 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $120.00 $37.2K 312 243 SFIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $25.00 $54.7K 883 191

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 9841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 464 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.6K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 30268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1968 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THO (NYSE:THO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $47.5 per contract. There were 1225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 13872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 355 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 3451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 72 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 292 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 3853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 772 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 3886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 479 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on December 31, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SFIX (NASDAQ:SFIX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 73 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

