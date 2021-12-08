10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $175.00 $29.0K 46.7K 302.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $330.00 $26.5K 10.1K 39.5K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $195.00 $38.1K 5.7K 19.4K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $150.00 $42.7K 22.5K 8.4K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $350.00 $45.8K 17.3K 1.2K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $185.00 $91.0K 2.8K 1.2K AEHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $80.9K 5.6K 707 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/10/21 $340.00 $87.5K 2.3K 690 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $185.00 $227.8K 747 618 TTD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $48.00 $36.0K 2.6K 400

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 46725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302990 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 10130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 5732 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19468 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $286.0 per contract. There were 22574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8426 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.8K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 17349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $1655.0 per contract. There were 2866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEHR (NASDAQ:AEHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $805.0 per contract. There were 5692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 707 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MA (NYSE:MA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 172 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $509.0 per contract. There were 2315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 549 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.8K, with a price of $415.0 per contract. There were 747 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 408 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

