9 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $2950.00 $151.1K 688 3.9K BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $146.00 $28.5K 1.0K 582 GOOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $2950.00 $27.5K 235 575 SKLZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $26.0K 4.1K 525 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $145.00 $32.4K 1.2K 344 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $36.4K 4.7K 335 FB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $320.00 $40.6K 890 248 AMC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $30.00 $32.3K 697 129 RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $100.00 $29.2K 895 39

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 69 contract(s) at a $2950.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.1K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $146.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 1064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 582 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $2950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $2750.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SKLZ (NYSE:SKLZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 409 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 4114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 525 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DIS (NYSE:DIS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PINS (NYSE:PINS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 4738 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 31 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $539.0 per contract. There were 697 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 128 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $2922.0 per contract. There were 895 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

