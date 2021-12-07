10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $1050.00 $37.9K 10.0K 40.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $3550.00 $40.0K 3.2K 17.2K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $20.00 $27.0K 28.4K 7.1K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $222.0K 2.7K 3.7K ELY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $33.00 $41.9K 222 2.8K PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $105.0K 9.7K 2.5K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $63.8K 12.5K 755 LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $57.50 $43.0K 3.7K 500 CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $70.00 $40.4K 2.1K 444 PENN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $50.00 $62.8K 1.5K 306

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $1050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $2240.0 per contract. There were 10084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40890 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $3550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $2500.0 per contract. There were 3294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 192 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 28475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.0K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 2704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3710 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELY (NYSE:ELY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1047 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 9722 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2564 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $1205.0 per contract. There were 12559 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 3746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 2127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 128 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 1517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

