Looking At Tesla's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 685 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38.1% bullish and 61.9%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 176 are puts, for a total amount of $11,448,340.00, and 509 are calls, for a total amount of $28,958,593.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 4362.69 with a total volume of 6,910,884.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $2475.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $1500.00 $336.3K 2.1K 43
TSLA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $1040.00 $248.3K 4.0K 15.5K
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $1600.00 $170.8K 1.7K 212
TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $1040.00 $122.8K 4.0K 16.5K
TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $720.00 $96.2K 610 66

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,618,498.00, the price of TSLA is up 2.79% at $1037.18.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.0.
  • UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.0.
  • Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1400.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

