Alphabet Whale Trades For December 07
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Alphabet Whale Trades For December 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 113 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25.66% bullish and 74.34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,599,024.00, and 84 are calls, for a total amount of $5,238,898.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1900.0 to $4500.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale activity within a strike price range from $1900.0 to $4500.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $2650.00 $185.0K 83 5
GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $3000.00 $126.8K 0 200
GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $2960.00 $115.2K 48 120
GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $2980.00 $113.4K 384 282
GOOGL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $3000.00 $109.6K 0 10

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 621,373.00, the price of GOOGL is up 2.94% at $2947.4.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

