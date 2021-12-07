 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BA
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 11:51am   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30.77% bullish and 69.23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $164,970.00, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $436,186.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $230.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $101.0K 393 27
BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $220.00 $74.0K 351 105
BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $60.2K 24.3K 384
BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $54.9K 2.2K 118
BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $52.3K 12.4K 800

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,880,806.00, the price of BA is up 2.31% at $210.65.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

  • JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275.0
  • Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $272.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

