Coinbase Global Whale Trades For December 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53.33% bullish and 46.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $513,605.00, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $944,726.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $395.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 1313.47 with a total volume of 14,780.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $395.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $250.00 $129.7K 2.5K 408 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $345.00 $85.5K 232 13 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $280.00 $68.0K 838 415 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $280.00 $66.0K 838 466 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $340.00 $60.4K 186 10

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,329,378.00, the price of COIN is up 7.7% at $283.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $405.0.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $455.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

