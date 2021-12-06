10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $167.50 $29.2K 10.6K 12.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $325.00 $66.1K 2.3K 9.1K DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $170.00 $425.0K 1.2K 1.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $520.00 $55.5K 495 642 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $27.2K 3.9K 543 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $170.00 $36.0K 7.3K 232 HPQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $36.00 $38.2K 5.0K 229 DOCN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $85.00 $63.3K 277 154 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $335.00 $26.1K 1.1K 91 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $275.00 $31.2K 789 59

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 10648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 189 contract(s) at a $325.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.1K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 2352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $425.0K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 1275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 284 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 3928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 31 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 7337 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HPQ (NYSE:HPQ), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 5059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCN (NYSE:DOCN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $633.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $1742.0 per contract. There were 1181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 74 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $3901.0 per contract. There were 789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

