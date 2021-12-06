10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $950.00 $177.0K 36.9K 45.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $3500.00 $59.7K 5.6K 12.7K ABNB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/10/21 $180.00 $79.8K 1.3K 2.9K OLLI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $55.0K 163 1.9K BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $200.00 $79.8K 37.4K 1.7K PENN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $43.8K 1.8K 1.2K M PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $31.2K 26 1.0K RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $33.6K 5.9K 635 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $113.00 $25.2K 239 492 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $42.00 $103.4K 2.1K 312

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 114 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.0K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 36947 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45772 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.7K, with a price of $2815.0 per contract. There were 5675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OLLI (NASDAQ:OLLI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.8K, with a price of $7986.0 per contract. There were 37431 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 1805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding M (NYSE:M), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 102 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 892 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 5953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 635 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $113.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.4K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 2178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 312 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

