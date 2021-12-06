 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XPeng Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
XPeng Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,590.00 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $304,041.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $50.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $69.1K 11.3K 626
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $50.7K 1.9K 63
XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $45.00 $39.3K 860 112
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $33.3K 15.7K 643
XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $31.6K 112 22

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 13,119,011.00, the price of XPEV is up 0.68% at $44.1.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $66.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

Why Nio Founders Are Worried About Stock's Recent Price Drop But Not About Deliveries Falling Short Of Xpeng, Li Auto
Nio Names LeasePlan As Preferred Leasing Partner In Norway: What You Need To Know
EV Week In Review: Industry Sinks With Broader Market, Musk Hints At Earnings Call Appearance, Nio's Deliveries Rebound, Toyota Teams Up With Buffett-Backed BYD
How Warren Buffett-Backed BYD's November EV Deliveries Stack Up Against Nio, XPeng And Li Auto
Cathie Wood Sells Another $87.5M In Tesla And Initiates Position In This Chinese EV Stock
Volkswagen Outdoes Nio In China EV Deliveries With ID. Series But Falls Short Of Another Key Rival
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com