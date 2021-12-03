10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $160.00 $32.9K 151.4K 7.6K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $330.00 $34.9K 6.8K 3.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $300.00 $52.8K 798 3.0K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $1.6 million 3.9K 1.7K NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $630.00 $40.2K 32 1.2K ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $710.0K 326 1.0K FSLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $40.00 $40.9K 1.8K 509 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $180.00 $51.3K 1.7K 234 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $230.00 $49.6K 811 202 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $615.00 $59.4K 115 186

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 151495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7637 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.9K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 6880 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $1320.0 per contract. There were 798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 413 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $2080.0 per contract. There were 3917 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOW (NYSE:NOW), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $630.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.2K, with a price of $3660.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1256 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $710.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 326 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1007 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 1879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 413 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $3210.0 per contract. There were 1704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 16 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $3105.0 per contract. There were 811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $615.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.