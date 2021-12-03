Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34.62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65.38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $407,840.00 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,300,059.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $140.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 1607.79 with a total volume of 20,753.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $268.3K 2.7K 404 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $220.8K 2.7K 100 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $136.7K 2.7K 400 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $124.00 $104.2K 259 96 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $103.0K 2.9K 115

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,090,953.00, the price of RBLX is down -5.34% at $110.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $150.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

