Square Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Square.

Looking at options history for Square (NYSE:SQ) we detected 85 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41.18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58.82% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 60 are puts, for a total amount of $3,573,032.00 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,898,418.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $350.0 for Square over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Square's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Square's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $288.2K 2.7K 225 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $267.5K 2.4K 201 SQ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $185.00 $135.0K 2.4K 251 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $230.00 $105.4K 537 74 SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $101.9K 14 893

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,243,954.00, the price of SQ is down -7.98% at $176.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $315.0.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $295.0.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $221.0

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $253.0.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Square, which currently sits at a price target of $310.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

