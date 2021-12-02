10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $162.50 $29.7K 27.2K 212.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $320.00 $32.4K 4.5K 16.5K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $150.00 $36.6K 22.9K 3.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $320.00 $41.7K 9.9K 2.3K QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $195.00 $65.8K 12.1K 1.8K OKTA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $215.00 $25.4K 145 1.6K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $200.00 $35.4K 725 1.4K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $38.5K 1.0K 1.3K CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $265.00 $25.4K 1.4K 1.1K TER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $27.0K 1.0K 832

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 27296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $652.0 per contract. There were 4517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.6K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 22994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 103 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 9965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.8K, with a price of $329.0 per contract. There were 12191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1887 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OKTA (NASDAQ:OKTA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $343.0 per contract. There were 725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $644.0 per contract. There were 1086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1425 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TER (NASDAQ:TER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 1073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 832 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

