10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $167.50 $33.5K 51.0K 122.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $340.00 $52.8K 25.0K 11.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $70.1K 21.3K 5.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/10/21 $350.00 $31.0K 9.1K 3.3K MQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $22.50 $50.3K 4.7K 1.4K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $48.0K 3.0K 848 DT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $33.9K 169 565 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $182.4K 1.7K 445 WDC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $31.6K 4.5K 371 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $155.00 $44.6K 11.9K 269

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $167.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 51092 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 25058 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 139 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 21304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on December 10, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 9131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MQ (NASDAQ:MQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 719 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 4719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 3016 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 848 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DT (NYSE:DT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 565 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 198 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.4K, with a price of $608.0 per contract. There were 1775 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 4591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $1115.0 per contract. There were 11942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

