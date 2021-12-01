Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30.0% bullish and 70.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,458.00, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $470,237.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $80.00 $111.5K 14.5K 687 MU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $90.00 $101.0K 21.3K 4.9K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $70.1K 21.3K 5.1K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $87.00 $39.8K 4.1K 2.9K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $36.0K 21.3K 262

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,708,613.00, the price of MU is up 4.43% at $87.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Mizuho upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.