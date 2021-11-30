Looking At Upstart Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Holdings.

Looking at options history for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $334,980.00 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,411,723.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $400.0 for Upstart Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $300.00 $262.4K 844 100 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $261.0K 490 20 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $200.00 $186.3K 129 30 UPST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $135.00 $137.4K 7 15 UPST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $210.00 $103.5K 1.1K 76

Where Is Upstart Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,293,419.00, the price of UPST is down -1.01% at $210.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 106 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Holdings:

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Upstart Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $315.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

