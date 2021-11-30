 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Zoom Video Communications
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66.67% bullish and 33.33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,291,861.00, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $301,213.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $290.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $190.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $303.6K 4.0K 1.6K
ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $232.9K 1.1K 91
ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $224.3K 4.0K 963
ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $160.9K 1.1K 920
ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $210.00 $143.5K 4.0K 429

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,487,878.00, the price of ZM is down -4.78% at $208.51.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

  • Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $235.0.
  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $250.0.
  • BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $300.0.
  • Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $207.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

