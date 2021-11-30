Roku Whale Trades For November 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.06% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $883,609.00 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $293,420.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $330.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roku's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roku's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $225.00 $229.1K 636 63 ROKU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $230.00 $131.2K 7.5K 86 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/10/21 $285.00 $117.0K 667 52 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $285.00 $89.2K 667 153 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $77.8K 278 20

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,134,082.00, the price of ROKU is down -2.25% at $226.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Pivotal Research has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $350.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $460.0.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $220.0

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $500.0.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $360.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.