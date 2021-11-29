10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/03/21 $400.00 $121.3K 6.3K 31.0K TEVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $27.0K 41.6K 1.5K QDEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $105.9K 288 649 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $700.00 $44.3K 241 112 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $159.6K 105 95 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $560.00 $44.8K 235 91 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $45.0K 571 50 BIIB PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $230.00 $89.1K 40 42 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $195.00 $30.6K 575 22 NVAX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $200.00 $34.8K 127 14

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 164 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.3K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 6357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 417 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 41694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QDEL (NASDAQ:QDEL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.9K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REGN (NASDAQ:REGN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.3K, with a price of $443.0 per contract. There were 241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 781 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.6K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $560.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $2360.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 91 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB (NASDAQ:BIIB), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 228 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $2700.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $3480.0 per contract. There were 127 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

