10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $1150.00 $37.9K 4.2K 34.0K F PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $860.0K 103.1K 20.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $3600.00 $49.3K 2.2K 13.3K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $120.00 $27.0K 3.9K 6.3K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $28.1K 6.9K 2.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $180.00 $113.7K 2.5K 1.2K PTON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $41.00 $30.0K 100 1.0K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $38.4K 21.8K 908 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $85.00 $59.0K 1.3K 548 WYNN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $83.00 $27.0K 369 484

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $1150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $2533.0 per contract. There were 4240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 417 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 20000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $860.0K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 103169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $4100.0 per contract. There were 2263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13301 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 3992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6388 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 254 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 6914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 133 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.7K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 2501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $278.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 53 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $384.0 per contract. There were 21898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 1336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 369 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

