Looking At Uber Technologies's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) we detected 40 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,510,368.00 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,267,292.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $30.00 $587.5K 1.9K 2.6K UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $240.0K 98 376 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $50.00 $209.0K 500 1.0K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $134.5K 14.3K 110 UBER CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $45.00 $94.5K 17.6K 124

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,780,377.00, the price of UBER is down -2.71% at $39.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $57.0.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $62.0.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $80.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.