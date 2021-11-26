10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $27.1K 38.0K 8.9K CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $200.00 $62.0K 521 401 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $195.00 $92.7K 147 354 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $43.00 $47.2K 1.0K 272 SPCE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $20.00 $34.5K 2.3K 249 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $345.00 $28.7K 439 228 CAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $250.00 $64.1K 703 192 UPS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $210.00 $28.1K 4.9K 163 OC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $95.00 $67.5K 1.5K 8 WIRE CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $95.00 $98.0K 350 4

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1045 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $26.0 per contract. There were 38029 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 3, 2021. Parties traded 154 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $403.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.7K, with a price of $1855.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 1006 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 272 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPCE (NYSE:SPCE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 231 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $345.0 per contract. There were 2315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 249 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.1K, with a price of $1282.0 per contract. There were 703 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 192 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 43 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 4962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OC (NYSE:OC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 1525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WIRE (NASDAQ:WIRE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 175 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.0K, with a price of $4900.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

