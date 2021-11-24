10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $162.50 $33.4K 55.2K 121.7K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $155.00 $41.2K 15.1K 47.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $320.00 $59.0K 5.9K 33.6K ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $210.00 $37.5K 1.5K 2.3K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $82.50 $28.2K 11.2K 2.1K CFLT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $89.2K 3.6K 1.8K PSTG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $56.7K 3.4K 1.7K CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/03/21 $240.00 $32.0K 370 674 MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $340.00 $62.5K 3.3K 423 INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $38.2K 30.6K 392

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 669 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 55241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 121742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 15118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 5979 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 11250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CFLT (NASDAQ:CFLT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.2K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3638 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1802 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSTG (NYSE:PSTG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 422 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 3446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 3314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 423 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 30690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.