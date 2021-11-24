Check Out What Whales Are Doing With T

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on AT&T.

Looking at options history for AT&T (NYSE:T) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47.06% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52.94% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $273,600.00 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $555,707.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AT&T options trades today is 42231.9 with a total volume of 64,818.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AT&T's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $109.9K 67.9K 1.0K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $72.0K 13.5K 0 T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $68.0K 86.8K 4.5K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $61.5K 86.8K 16.1K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $57.7K 86.8K 12.4K

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,026,443.00, the price of T is down -0.75% at $24.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.