Alibaba Group Holding Whale Trades For November 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 94 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38.3% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61.7% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 59 are puts, for a total amount of $8,711,467.00 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,194,162.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $350.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $205.00 $2.8M 5.9K 1 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $2.1M 1.4K 641 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $399.0K 156 500 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $115.00 $274.8K 1.4K 4 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $155.00 $185.9K 5.0K 351

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,316,016.00, the price of BABA is up 0.7% at $134.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.