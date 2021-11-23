10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $1100.00 $28.9K 18.8K 35.3K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $33.7K 99.6K 12.1K AMZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $3500.00 $117.6K 2.2K 10.2K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $4.00 $43.3K 3.3K 3.4K URBN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $36.00 $84.9K 2.6K 3.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $260.00 $45.9K 1.9K 2.3K BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $70.00 $31.1K 2.4K 2.1K PLBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $61.0K 990 926 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $22.00 $27.5K 1.1K 414 CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $285.00 $56.7K 193 364

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $2065.0 per contract. There were 18811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 765 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 99620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12160 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $3500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.6K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 2258 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 423 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 429 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 3382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URBN (NASDAQ:URBN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1132 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 2655 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3034 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 1935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 570 day(s) on June 16, 2023. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.1K, with a price of $622.0 per contract. There were 2481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLBY (NASDAQ:PLBY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 165 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

