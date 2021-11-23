10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $162.50 $29.8K 28.3K 83.6K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $57.50 $26.4K 33.1K 7.4K MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $70.00 $34.7K 423 3.3K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $200.00 $44.0K 2.7K 2.1K DT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $65.00 $520.0K 1.5K 1.7K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $29.5K 19.3K 1.3K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $130.00 $43.0K 805 1.0K PAYS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $48.0K 3.5K 1.0K SQ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $220.00 $26.0K 4.3K 465 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $118.1K 1.4K 451

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 28374 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 304 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 33197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7450 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRVL (NASDAQ:MRVL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 182 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.7K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3367 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 2783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DT (NYSE:DT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $520.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 19394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1051 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PAYS (NASDAQ:PAYS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 423 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $4335.0 per contract. There were 4385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 297 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.1K, with a price of $3030.0 per contract. There were 1415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 451 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

