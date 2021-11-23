 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chewy Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Chewy Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) we detected 12 strange trades.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chewy.

Looking at options history for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $778,404.00 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $68,700.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $115.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chewy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chewy's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $129.2K 10.7K 15
CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $127.3K 10.7K 205
CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $122.0K 17 0
CHWY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $112.2K 10.7K 120
CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $69.1K 10.7K 395

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,671,360.00, the price of CHWY is down -3.85% at $63.5.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (CHWY)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Chewy's Stock Looks Set To Soar If History Repeats
Jim Cramer Considers nCino As Winner, Prefers This Stock Over Perficient
Industrial Hemp: Big Win for Pet Stores, Farmers, and Animals
Quick Take Technical Analysis: Chewy, Inc
Looking At Chewy's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com