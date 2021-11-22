10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $26.5K 20.7K 5.4K DAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $28.0K 10.0K 4.8K DNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $20.00 $77.1K 1.6K 1.4K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/10/21 $50.00 $48.3K 428 1.0K JBLU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.00 $73.6K 8.6K 751 CHPT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $46.6K 9.3K 719 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $185.00 $99.4K 1.6K 357 GNRC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $440.00 $27.4K 213 61 FLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $38.9K 1.1K 50 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $340.00 $48.9K 265 40

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 20724 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 10004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DNB (NYSE:DNB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 701 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.1K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 10, 2021. This event was a transfer of 863 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1058 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 424 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 562 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 8658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHPT (NYSE:CHPT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 9324 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.4K, with a price of $2485.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 357 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $1960.0 per contract. There were 213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLR (NYSE:FLR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $778.0 per contract. There were 1152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URI (NYSE:URI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.9K, with a price of $4890.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

