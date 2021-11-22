10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $1200.00 $66.0K 11.0K 86.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $42.00 $25.6K 8.9K 32.9K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/03/21 $22.50 $26.0K 1.0K 18.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $3600.00 $35.2K 2.2K 7.1K ASO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $48.50 $36.8K 164 3.3K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $100.00 $28.8K 5.2K 2.2K HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $445.00 $760.0K 34 2.0K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $59.4K 5.8K 1.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $49.9K 2.6K 724 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $71.5K 2.3K 611

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $2210.0 per contract. There were 11066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 254 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 8942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 1038 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $3528.0 per contract. There were 2219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASO (NASDAQ:ASO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 208 contract(s) at a $48.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $960.0 per contract. There were 5243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $760.0K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.4K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 5830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 104 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.9K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKE (NYSE:NKE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 207 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.5K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 2306 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.