10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $160.00 $28.7K 13.5K 60.2K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $350.00 $38.0K 11.5K 58.0K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $85.00 $31.2K 10.4K 28.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $25.3K 65.8K 19.2K PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $190.00 $52.9K 499 15.6K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $57.50 $445.0K 29.8K 6.0K COUP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $185.00 $85.6K 61 4.5K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $220.00 $28.0K 2.5K 2.3K MTTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $25.00 $59.5K 3.5K 1.0K SQ CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $220.00 $36.1K 5.1K 945

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 13526 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 184 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 11528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58054 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 10468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 65833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.9K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 5000 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.0K, with a price of $89.0 per contract. There were 29898 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6070 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COUP (NASDAQ:COUP), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 61 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 2595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTTR (NASDAQ:MTTR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 3567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1088 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 64 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 5189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.