This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33.33% bullish and 66.67%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,500.00, and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,022,144.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $155.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $125.00 $230.1K 443 130 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $142.00 $104.3K 1.4K 489 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $84.0K 1.6K 51 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $140.00 $74.0K 179 252 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $72.1K 10.1K 2

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,730,600.00, the price of WMT is up 1.11% at $143.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

MKM Partners upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $166.0

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $186.0.

