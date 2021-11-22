 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JNJ
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64.29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35.71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $293,690.00 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,259,543.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $180.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Johnson & Johnson's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Johnson & Johnson's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $438.0K 96 300
JNJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $170.00 $400.0K 9.7K 2.8K
JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $180.00 $93.7K 851 50
JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $92.9K 106 0
JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $79.2K 1 11

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,519,816.00, the price of JNJ is down -0.47% at $162.12.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

