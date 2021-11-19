 Skip to main content

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $275.00 $98.1K 628 3.3K
TLRY CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $13.00 $42.5K 10.1K 727
CRTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $17.50 $88.2K 7.2K 512
BNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $280.00 $130.0K 515 373
SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/03/21 $54.00 $27.4K 10 283
NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $190.00 $34.2K 123 223
A CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $30.6K 417 84
MASI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $305.00 $74.4K 18 81
AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $220.00 $46.8K 378 31
UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/26/21 $250.00 $133.7K 0 17

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 194 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TLRY (NASDAQ:TLRY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 10108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRTX (NASDAQ:CRTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 209 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.2K, with a price of $423.0 per contract. There were 7255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 3, 2021. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $54.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $741.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 123 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 223 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding A (NYSE:A), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MASI (NASDAQ:MASI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.7K, with a price of $19112.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

