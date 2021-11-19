10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $330.00 $43.3K 20.4K 110.8K AAPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $160.00 $48.0K 109.7K 28.2K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $190.00 $40.4K 4.6K 4.1K AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $160.00 $34.0K 3.2K 3.7K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $109.3K 6.1K 2.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $330.00 $36.8K 8.4K 1.8K AKAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $30.4K 436 1.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $42.6K 72.8K 1.2K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $700.00 $118.9K 178 991 ZEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $95.00 $63.0K 328 572

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $184.0 per contract. There were 20465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110834 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $432.0 per contract. There were 109743 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 4687 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on November 26, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 3296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.3K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 6140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2240 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $1677.0 per contract. There were 8406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKAM (NASDAQ:AKAM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1434 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $2130.0 per contract. There were 72835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1206 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 133 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.9K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZEN (NYSE:ZEN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 572 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

