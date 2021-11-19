 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With American Airlines Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69.23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30.77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,843,327.00 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $194,018.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $22.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $1.3M 49.3K 9.0K
AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $127.8K 49.3K 21.0K
AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $123.9K 49.3K 19.6K
AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $22.00 $68.3K 30.3K 4.0K
AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $19.00 $54.0K 2.5K 1.3K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 14,294,610.00, the price of AAL is down -0.86% at $19.22.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group:

  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $20.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

