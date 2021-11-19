 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alphabet Whale Trades For November 19
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Alphabet Whale Trades For November 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 83 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43.37% bullish and 56.63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $595,211.00, and 72 are calls, for a total amount of $4,648,771.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1500.0 to $4500.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale activity within a strike price range from $1500.0 to $4500.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/31/21 $2190.00 $243.1K 1 4
GOOGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $2190.00 $242.8K 1 4
GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $1500.00 $151.0K 401 1
GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $2500.00 $116.5K 96 2
GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/03/21 $2905.00 $113.2K 14 10

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 738,271.00, the price of GOOGL is up 0.08% at $2999.18.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

  • JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3300.0.
  • BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3200.0.
  • Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3090.0.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3300.0.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $3200.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Alphabet Inc.
Faster Than Lyte: This Company's Acquisition of Lyte Technology Could Create a Decentralized Data Network
Alibaba-SoftBank Backed Indian Fintech Giant Disappoints On Trading Debut
Goldman Names Amazon As 2022 Top Internet Pick; Hails Uber, Lyft, Snap, Meta
Cupertino Focuses On Fully Autonomous Vehicle With Apple Car Project: Report
7 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com