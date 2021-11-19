 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:01pm   Comments
Share:
Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $83,390.00 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $818,986.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 760.24 with a total volume of 2,263.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $500.00 $104.7K 974 41
COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $525.00 $77.2K 1.2K 99
COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $450.00 $76.5K 1.1K 27
COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $450.00 $59.5K 1.1K 31
COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $510.00 $54.3K 727 12

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 702,756.00, the price of COST is up 1.03% at $534.82.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

  • Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $540.0.
  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $535.0.
  • Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $515.0.
  • Gordon Haskett upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $575.0
  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $540.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (COST)

What Are Whales Doing With Costco Wholesale
Reed's Launches Real Cranberry Ginger Ale At Costco
What's for Dinner in 2030? These Companies Might Know
Hook, Line, and Sinker: This Company Wants Its Fish to Sustain the Future
Where Costco Wholesale Stands With Analysts
Is The US Entering A Millennial Baby Boom?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com