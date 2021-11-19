Costco Wholesale Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $83,390.00 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $818,986.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 760.24 with a total volume of 2,263.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $500.00 $104.7K 974 41 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $525.00 $77.2K 1.2K 99 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $450.00 $76.5K 1.1K 27 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $450.00 $59.5K 1.1K 31 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $510.00 $54.3K 727 12

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 702,756.00, the price of COST is up 1.03% at $534.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $540.0.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $535.0.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $515.0.

Gordon Haskett upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $575.0

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $540.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.