6 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $1100.00 $270.7K 17.9K 47.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $3700.00 $65.1K 8.1K 46.9K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $130.00 $30.4K 196 17.9K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $41.9K 1.4K 397 RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $83.00 $34.0K 14 100 PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/26/21 $90.00 $81.2K 175 23

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.7K, with a price of $1343.0 per contract. There were 17962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 51 contract(s) at a $3700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.1K, with a price of $1285.0 per contract. There were 8121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46965 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 145 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17946 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.9K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 1491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $426.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.2K, with a price of $4275.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

