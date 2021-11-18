7 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $345.00 $137.9K 11.2K 15.6K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $125.00 $447.3K 10.3K 14.7K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $3050.00 $38.9K 804 5.7K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $57.0K 1.2K 696 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $160.00 $43.4K 7.0K 685 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $220.00 $103.0K 71 114 SE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $380.00 $94.5K 444 92

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1002 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.9K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 11201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1663 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $447.3K, with a price of $269.0 per contract. There were 10319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $3050.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $1956.0 per contract. There were 804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILI (NASDAQ:BILI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 114 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 1253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIDU (NASDAQ:BIDU), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $483.0 per contract. There were 7081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 685 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 792 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.0K, with a price of $5425.0 per contract. There were 71 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SE (NYSE:SE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 120 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.5K, with a price of $1228.0 per contract. There were 444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

